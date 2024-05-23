Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $709,000 Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Primo Water by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 895,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 54,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Primo Water by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 297,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 118,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRMW opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

