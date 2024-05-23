Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CGI by 130.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

