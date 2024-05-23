Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $830,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in International Game Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

