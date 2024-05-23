Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $831,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,177,295 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

