Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $833,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 261,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

fuboTV Price Performance

fuboTV stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

