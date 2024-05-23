Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $848,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 39.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $1,798,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,660,061 shares in the company, valued at $664,151,557.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,883,077 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

