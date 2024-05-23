Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 2,332 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Natera were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 899,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after acquiring an additional 466,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,626,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,177,444.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,177,444.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,214,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

NTRA stock opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $110.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

