Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 3,300 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

