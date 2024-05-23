Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,988 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $158.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.