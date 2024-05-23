Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 346.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,709 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

