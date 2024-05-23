Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $727,000 Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Kforce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 30.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.88. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

