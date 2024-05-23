Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $841,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 508.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $263.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.