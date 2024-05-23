Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

