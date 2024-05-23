Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPA. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Copa by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Copa by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Copa Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CPA opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

