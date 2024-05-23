Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $336.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average of $274.05. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $167.33 and a one year high of $338.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

