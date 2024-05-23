Edward P. Feener Sells 8,088 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $95,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $493.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $17,370,000. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,161,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 737,886 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 278,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

