El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Holdings Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 215,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

