Elaine Guidroz Sells 4,625 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $24,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,512.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elaine Guidroz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLL stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 48.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

