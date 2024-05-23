Elders Limited (EDESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3004 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Elders Trading Up 2.7 %
Elders stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Elders has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $29.79.
About Elders
