Elders Limited (EDESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3004 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Elders Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS EDESY opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Elders has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

