Elders Limited (ELD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18 on June 25th

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th.
Elders Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92.
About Elders
