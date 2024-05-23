Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

