Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Perseus Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Perseus Mining Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Perseus Mining stock opened at C$2.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

