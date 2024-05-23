Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ScanSource, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ScanSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ScanSource by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in ScanSource by 3,872.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $347,835.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $454,202. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

