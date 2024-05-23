EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,868.00 in Stock

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael D. Farkas purchased 4,600 shares of EZFill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $11,868.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,242.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EZFill Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

