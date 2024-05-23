FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $38.15 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FB Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 107,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

