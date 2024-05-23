Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 107 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $253.64 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.67 and a 12 month high of $254.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a 200-day moving average of $237.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

