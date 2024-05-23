Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,665,000 after buying an additional 145,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,982,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.