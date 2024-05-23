Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,071 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.