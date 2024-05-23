Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Shares in Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Kartoon Studios as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Kartoon Studios during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOON opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Kartoon Studios Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kartoon Studios ( NASDAQ:TOON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Kartoon Studios had a negative net margin of 164.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions.

