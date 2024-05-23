Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 1,115 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 395,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,913,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.4 %

IEX opened at $217.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.06. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

