Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 11,990 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

