Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

