Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 76,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,529,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

