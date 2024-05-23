Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $219,000 Investment in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

