First American Financial Co. (FAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of FAF opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that First American Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

