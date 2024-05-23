First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,347 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.62% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $91,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.