First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBTFree Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 148,893 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 91,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $43.42 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $542.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.