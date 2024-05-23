First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 148,893 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 91,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $43.42 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $542.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

