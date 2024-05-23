Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

