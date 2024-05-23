FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,320 shares of company stock worth $12,722,720. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.