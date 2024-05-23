FY2026 EPS Estimates for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Lowered by Analyst

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Beam Global in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Global’s FY2028 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Beam Global by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.