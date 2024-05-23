FY2026 EPS Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Raised by Analyst

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Surmodics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Surmodics from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $502.95 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 129,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

