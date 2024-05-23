Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average of $149.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

