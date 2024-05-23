Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 3,120 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.