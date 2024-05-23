Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,386,000 after acquiring an additional 611,025 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 133,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,744 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1941 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

