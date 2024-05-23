Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $610,000 Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 138,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,003,000.

IXP opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

