Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

