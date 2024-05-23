Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $437.99 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.87 and a 1-year high of $442.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.61.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,977,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

