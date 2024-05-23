Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 7,118 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $339,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

