Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 76 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $546.07 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

